Raptors defeat Sixers in Game 4 to even playoff series

Toronto Raptors' Danny Green, left, reacts as he takes the foul from Philadelphia 76ers' Jimmy Butler, right, during the first half of Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Kawhi Leonard led the way with 39 points – including a crucial three-pointer in the final minute of the game – to give the Toronto Raptors a 101-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of the East Conference Semifinal.

The series is now tied 2-2 heading back to Toronto for Game 5 Tuesday night.

More to come

