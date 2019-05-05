Pope off to Bulgaria, a poor EU nation hostile to migrants

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis will be spending two days in Bulgaria, the European Union’s poorest member and a country with an unreceptive climate for migrants that conflicts with the pontiff’s view that reaching out to vulnerable people is a moral imperative.

Francis is expected to tour a refugee centre during the visit that starts Sunday and address the Vatican’s complicated relations with the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.

The pope’s trip opens with a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who leads a centre-right coalition government that has three nationalist parties as partners. The government has called for strengthening EU borders to keep out migrants and installed a barbed-wire fence for that purpose at Bulgaria’s border with Turkey.

Francis plans a day trip on Tuesday to neighbouring North Macedonia, the first by a pope to the former Yugoslav republic.

