Pope off to Bulgaria, a poor EU nation hostile to migrants
by Nicole Winfield And Veselin Toshkov, The Associated Press
Posted May 5, 2019 2:11 am EDT
Pope Francis boards the airplane on the occasion of a three-day trip to Bulgaria and Macedonia at Rome's Fiumicino International airport, Sunday, May 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis will be spending two days in Bulgaria, the European Union’s poorest member and a country with an unreceptive climate for migrants that conflicts with the pontiff’s view that reaching out to vulnerable people is a moral imperative.
Francis is expected to tour a refugee centre during the visit that starts Sunday and address the Vatican’s complicated relations with the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.
The pope’s trip opens with a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who leads a centre-right coalition government that has three nationalist parties as partners. The government has called for strengthening EU borders to keep out migrants and installed a barbed-wire fence for that purpose at Bulgaria’s border with Turkey.
Francis plans a day trip on Tuesday to neighbouring North Macedonia, the first by a pope to the former Yugoslav republic.
