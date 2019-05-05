Police hold memorial for fallen officers

Multiple police services are holding marches across the GTA to remember fallen officers.

Toronto police will be holding a Ceremony of Remembrance in the area of Queen’s Park Circle.

All 266 names of the police officers killed in the line of duty will be read aloud by recruits from the Ontario Police College.

They will then march across Queen’s Park Crescent to arrive at the steps of the Legislature at 11 a.m.

The CN Tower will also be lit up in blue on Sunday to honour police officers in Ontario.

York police have also gathered in Richmond Hill to honour their fallen officers.

“This annual memorial is a time to stop and take a moment to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice that our officers have made,” said a tweet from York police.