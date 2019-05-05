Over 300 cats rescued from single Toronto apartment unit

Over 300 cats have been saved from an apartment unit by Toronto Animal Services with the help of Toronto Cat Rescue.

They say it is the second largest cat hoarding situation they have responded to this month.

Toronto has a limit of six cats in a single household and the cat rescue group encourages people to report it if they know someone has too many animals in their home.

Around 70 of the cats are now in the care of Toronto cat rescue and are looking to be adopted.

You can find more information on their website.