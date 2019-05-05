Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
North Carolina Steps Toward Changing Sexual Assault Laws
by Amanda Morris, The Associated Press
Posted May 5, 2019 1:55 pm EDT
In this April 25, 2019, photo, North Carolina resident Leah McGuirk poses for a photo in Raleigh, N.C. McGuirk is an advocate for a bill that would make it illegal to tamper with someone's drink and would close other loopholes in the state's sexual assault laws. McGuirk experienced a seizure after one of her drinks was drugged in May 2018. (AP Photo/Amanda Morris)
RALEIGH, N.C. — Prosecutors in North Carolina can have a tough time proving a rape case if the victim is drunk. That’s because it is not illegal to have nonconsensual sex with someone who is incapacitated if the victim is responsible for being incapacitated – such as being drunk or high on drugs.
But a bill to close that loophole in the state’s sexual assault laws passed the state House last week.
The bill would also make it illegal to drug someone’s drink.
North Carolina is also the only state in the country that doesn’t allow consent to be withdrawn once a sexual act is underway. Legislation to bring the state in line with the rest of the country has failed to get broad support.