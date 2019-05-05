Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Newly crowned Thai king begins 2nd day of coronation events
by The Associated Press
Posted May 5, 2019 1:36 am EDT
Thai people dressed in yellow walk past a portrait of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn towards The Grand Palace in which King Maha Vajiralongkorn's coronation takes place on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Bangkok, Thailand. King Maha Vajiralongkorn was officially crowned amid the splendor of the country's Grand Palace, taking the central role in an elaborate centuries-old royal ceremony that was last held almost seven decades ago.(AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
BANGKOK — Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has launched the second day of coronation activities with a ceremony to grant new titles to members of the royal family.
Vajiralongkorn on Saturday took part in an elaborate set of rituals, a mix of Buddhist and Hindu Brahmanic traditions, which established his status as a full-fledged monarch with complete regal powers. He had already been serving as king since the October 2016 death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
The 66-year-old Vajiralongkorn began Sunday morning’s event before dignitaries in a hall at Bangkok’s Grand Palace by paying respects in front of portraits of his late father and mother, who has been hospitalized for an extended period. His mother, who was Bhumibol’s queen, was granted a new official title of Queen Mother.