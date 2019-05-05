Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
N Carolina officer slain in traffic stop; killer also dead
by The Associated Press
Posted May 5, 2019 12:54 pm EDT
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina police officer and his suspected killer are dead in a Charlotte suburb.
Mooresville police said Sunday that Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon was shot and killed during a traffic stop around 10 p.m. Saturday. Police say the killer fled the scene and was tracked to his nearby apartment, where officers found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The department’s Facebook page says the 32-year-old officer was a six-year veteran. Police Chief Damon Williams identified the gunman as 28-year-old Michael Aldana of Mooresville.
Williams didn’t respond to messages Sunday asking for details, including why Sheldon initially stopped the vehicle.
Mooresville is a town of 38,000 about 30 miles (48.3 kilometres) north of Charlotte.
The Associated Press
