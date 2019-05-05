Loading articles...

N Carolina officer slain in traffic stop; killer also dead

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina police officer and his suspected killer are dead in a Charlotte suburb.

Mooresville police said Sunday that Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon was shot and killed during a traffic stop around 10 p.m. Saturday. Police say the killer fled the scene and was tracked to his nearby apartment, where officers found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The department’s Facebook page says the 32-year-old officer was a six-year veteran. Police Chief Damon Williams identified the gunman as 28-year-old Michael Aldana of Mooresville.

Williams didn’t respond to messages Sunday asking for details, including why Sheldon initially stopped the vehicle.

Mooresville is a town of 38,000 about 30 miles (48.3 kilometres) north of Charlotte.

The Associated Press

