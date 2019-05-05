Muslim society: 'Disturbing' video of children wasn't vetted

The Muslim American Society says “disturbing” video showing children speaking in Arabic about sacrifice, chopping off heads and gesticulating to a song about revolutionaries wasn’t vetted before being posted on its Philadelphia chapter’s Facebook page.

The Middle East Media Research Institute posted a translation Friday.

The video shows children moving their hands along with a song known as the “revolutionaries’ anthem,” often played by Islamist groups. The Muslim American Society says it isn’t affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Two girls are shown reading. One says, “We will sacrifice our souls without hesitation, we will chop off their heads” and liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The society says the unnamed school that organized last month’s event is a separate entity that rents space. The school board dismissed the person in charge of the program.

