Man seriously injured in unprovoked attack in Greektown

The Starbucks location at Danforth Avenue and Gough Avenue. GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 60s is in serious condition following a random attack in Greektown on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the man was assaulted just after 5 p.m. inside a coffee shop at Danforth and Gough avenues.

The suspect punched the victim, who fell and suffered a head injury.

Police say the attack was completely unprovoked.

There is no suspect description at this time.

