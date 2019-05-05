Loading articles...

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits Gulf of Alaska, agency says

CHINIAK, Alaska — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 3.4 earthquake hit a spot in the Gulf of Alaska, in the southwest part of the state.

The agency says the earthquake struck at 1:43 p.m. Sunday and hit a spot 147.4 miles (237.8 kilometres) southeast of Chiniak, a village of about 50 people.

The agency says the earthquake had a depth of 3.7 miles (6 kilometres.)

There were no reports of damage.

The Associated Press

