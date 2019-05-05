Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Longest-running housing discrimination case outlives judge
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. — A federal judge in Detroit worked until his recent death at age 96. But one case outlived Damon Keith: the longest-running housing discrimination lawsuit in the United States.
Hamtramck, a tiny Detroit-area city, must provide 200 family housing units to atone for discriminating against black families that were forced out in the 1950s and ’60s.
Hamtramck still has three houses left to build — 48 years after Keith said the city had intentionally removed blacks.
Officials predict the remaining homes could be built this year. Chronic financial problems and political battles had prevented Hamtramck from fulfilling the remedy much earlier.
Mayor Karen Majewski (My-ES’-ski) says it’s unfortunate that the judge won’t see the finish. She says, “The end really is around the corner.”
Ed White, The Associated Press
