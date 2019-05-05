Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Judge to announce sentence in Chicago terrorism case
by Michael Tarm, The Associated Press
Posted May 5, 2019 11:45 pm EDT
CHICAGO — A federal judge will announce her sentence for a 25-year-old who was arrested in a 2012 FBI terrorism string after trying to ignite what he thought was a real car bomb outside a Chicago bar.
The judge’s sentence Monday for Adel Daoud follows a hearing held last week. Prosecutors want a 40-year prison term. The defence hopes Daoud can be released by 2021.
Among the factors that Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman has to consider is whether the FBI improperly manipulated a mentally fragile Daoud.
Daoud was 18 when he was arrested after parking a car outside the bar and pushing a button he believed would detonate a powerful bomb. Agents supplied the fake device and made it smell like diesel fuel to convince Daoud thta it was real.