Israeli man killed by rocket amid massive firing from Gaza
by The Associated Press
Posted May 5, 2019 1:50 am EDT
JERUSALEM — Israeli medical officials say an early morning rocket from Gaza has killed an Israeli man outside a home in the coastal city of Ashkelon.
After being struck by shrapnel Sunday, 58-year-old Moshe Agadi has died of his wounds, marking the first Israeli casualty from rocket fire since the 2014 war with Hamas militants.
Gaza militants have fired more than 400 rockets at Israel over the past day in one of the most intense flareups of violence in years, which broke a month-long lull.
Israel’s Iron Dome defence system intercepted dozens of the projectiles but four Israelis were wounded, including an elderly man who’s in a critical condition.
Israel has retaliated with dozens of airstrikes against militant sites in Gaza. Six Palestinians, including a pregnant mother and her baby, were killed.
The Associated Press
