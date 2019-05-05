Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Germany mulls fines to boost measles vaccination rates
by The Associated Press
Posted May 5, 2019 6:30 am EDT
FILE- In this March 27, 2019, file photo, measles, mumps and rubella vaccines sit in a cooler at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. On Monday, May 6, 2019, U.S. health officials said 60 more U.S. measles cases were reported the previous week, driving up a 2019 tally that is already the nation's highest in 25 years. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
BERLIN — Germany’s health minister is proposing fines for parents of school-age children who haven’t been vaccinated for measles.
Minister Jens Spahn told the German weekly Bild am Sonntag that parents who can’t prove their children have been vaccinated for the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease should have to pay up to 2,500 euros ($2,790).
In an interview published Sunday, Spahn said children without measles vaccinations would also be banned from going to daycare facilities to protect those who are too young or medically unable to have the measles vaccinations.
Germany had 203 reported cases of measles in the first 10 weeks of 2019, more than twice as many as in the same period last year but fewer than in 2017.
Neighbouring Switzerland last week reported two adult deaths from measles this year.