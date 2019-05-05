Companies helping water-short city open pool for summer

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Two local companies are helping an eastern Nebraska city that suffered flood damage to its water facilities and can’t fill the community’s pool.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that severe flooding in March damaged the Plattsmouth water treatment and wastewater facilities, forcing the city to impose restrictions: no lawn watering, no washing vehicles in driveways or filling private pools.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert says there just isn’t enough city water available to use at the city’s Twin Rivers Water Park. Most of the limited temporary supply of water is coming from the Cass County Rural Water District system.

The two companies that came to the rescue of summer fun for kids and families are Fast Grass sod farm and Liquid Trucking. Fast Grass is donating its well water; Liquid Trucking is hauling it to the water park.

