Burning Aeroflot plane lands in Moscow, 1 dead

This image taken from video and provided on the Twitter feed of Mikhail Norenko, shows smoke from a plane on fire at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday, May 5, 2019. (Mikhail Norenko/Twitter via AP)
Russian officials say one person died and at least four were injured after a plane belonging to flagship carrier Aeroflot made an emergency landing in Moscow with flames and smoke billowing from its rear section.
Video on Russian news channel Rossiya-24 showed passengers leaping from the plane Sunday evening onto an inflatable slide from the front of the aircraft and staggering across tarmac and grass of Sheremetyevo Airport.
Russian news agencies cited sources saying the plane, a Sukhoi SSJ-100 regional jet, had taken off for the northern city of Murmansk but returned when fire broke out. The agencies reported the plane had 78 people on board.
Russia’s Investigative Committee said one person was confirmed dead and four injured. But the Emergencies Ministry said six people had been hospitalized.