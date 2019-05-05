Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Biden, Buttigieg are keeping 2020 focus on South Carolina
by Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press
Posted May 5, 2019 8:22 am EDT
Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke pauses to watch the scenery Monday, April 29, 2019, in Yosemite National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Democrat Joe Biden’s visit to a South Carolina church Sunday is part of his 2020 presidential campaign’s outreach to black voters, who play a pivotal role in the early-voting state’s primary.
The former vice-president is wrapping up a two-day stop in South Carolina by attending services in West Columbia.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) of South Bend, Indiana, is holding a town hall in North Charleston, where African Americans account for nearly half the population.
Iowa is the focus for Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman, and Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator. And Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris, the California senator, plans to attend an NAACP dinner in Detroit.