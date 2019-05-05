Biden, Buttigieg are keeping 2020 focus on South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Democrat Joe Biden’s visit to a South Carolina church Sunday is part of his 2020 presidential campaign’s outreach to black voters, who play a pivotal role in the early-voting state’s primary.

The former vice-president is wrapping up a two-day stop in South Carolina by attending services in West Columbia.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) of South Bend, Indiana, is holding a town hall in North Charleston, where African Americans account for nearly half the population.

Iowa is the focus for Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman, and Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator. And Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris, the California senator, plans to attend an NAACP dinner in Detroit.

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press










