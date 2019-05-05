Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Asian market plunge after Trump threatens more China tariffs
by The Associated Press
Posted May 5, 2019 10:59 pm EDT
TOKYO — Shares tumbled in Asia early Monday after President Donald Trump threatened in a tweet to impose more tariffs on China.
The Shanghai Composite index sank 4.8% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong plunged 3.5%. Markets were closed in Japan. The future contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9% to 25,996.00, while that for the S&P 500 also shed 1.9%, to 2,892.00.
Trump’s comments came a Chinese delegation was due to resume talks in Washington on Wednesday aimed at resolving a tariffs battle that has rattled world markets.
Apparently catching Beijing by surprise, Trump said he would raise import taxes on $200 billion in Chinese products to 25% from 10%.
The Wall Street Journal, citing unidentified sources, said China’s government was considering cancelling this week’s talks.
