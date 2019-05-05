Andrew Leslie says lawyers instructed him not to comment on Mark Norman case

OTTAWA — Outgoing Liberal MP Andrew Leslie says lawyers have instructed him not to comment on reports he may be called as a defence witness in suspended Vice-Admiral Mark Norman’s upcoming criminal trial.

CTV first reported Friday that Leslie could be called to the witness box to testify on behalf of Norman, who has been charged with one count of breach of trust for allegedly leaking government secrets in 2014-15.

When asked about the report on Sunday following a ceremony at the National War Memorial in honour of the Second World War’s Battle of the Atlantic, Leslie refused to comment, adding: “Lawyers instructions.”

Leslie previously served as a lieutenant-general in the Canadian Forces before retiring in 2011 and eventually running for the Liberals as a star candidate in the 2015 federal election.

He spent more than a year serving as chief government whip in the House of Commons before being tapped to serve as parliamentary secretary to the foreign affairs minister, with a special focus on Canada-U.S. relations.

Leslie revealed last week that he would not be running for re-election later this year.

Norman served as the military’s second-in-command before being suspended and charged with breach of trust for allegedly leaking government secrets to influence cabinet’s decision-making on a $700-million shipbuilding contract.

He has denied any wrongdoing. His legal team has alleged that the case against him is politically motivated and is trying to get access to the requested documents to officially make that case in an effort to get the charge tossed out.

The case is back in court for pre-trial hearings this week where Norman’s lawyers are expected to press for access to dozens of documents between senior government officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Norman’s actual trial is scheduled to start in August and run through most of the election.

