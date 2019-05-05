Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Algeria military court jails ex-leader's brother, 2 generals
by The Associated Press
Posted May 5, 2019 11:51 am EDT
ALGIERS, Algeria — An Algerian military tribunal says that the influential brother of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and two generals once in charge of intelligence are being investigated for plotting against the state and have been jailed.
A statement on Sunday from the tribunal in Blida, south of Algiers, said that the prosecutor has named a judge to investigate the cases.
Said Bouteflika, Mohamed Mediene, known as Toufik, and Athmane Tartag, who headed the DSS state security service until last month, were detained on Saturday.
The three men are key figures of the era of Bouteflika, who resigned April 2.
State TV showed video of the three climbing the steps of the tribunal.
