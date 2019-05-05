6 hurt in shooting at nature preserve on California coast

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Authorities say six people were hospitalized following a shooting at the Oceano Dunes Natural Preserve on California’s central coast.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says Sunday that no arrests have been made. But investigators believe the shooting just after midnight was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The conditions of those hurt weren’t immediately available.

KSBY-TV reports a large crowd was gathered at the recreation area when gunfire erupted. Officials haven’t identified a suspect or a possible motive.

Detectives remained at the scene throughout the night conducting interviews and looking for evidence.

The area was closed early Sunday but is expected to reopen later in the day.

The Associated Press