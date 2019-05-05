Loading articles...

4 killed in Arizona head-on crash involving wrong-way driver

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on car crash involving a wrong-way driver near Green Valley.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 19.

They say the 52-year-old woman driving the wrong way died in the crash.

DPS officials say a Tucson mother and her three children were in the other vehicle.

They say only one of the three children survived the crash and was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names of the four people killed weren’t immediately released.

The Associated Press

