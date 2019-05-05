Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 French tourists go missing in Benin near Burkina Faso
by Virgile Ahissou, The Associated Press
Posted May 5, 2019 8:33 am EDT
COTONOU, Benin — Authorities in the West African nation of Benin say that two French tourists are feared to have been kidnapped in a wildlife park near the border with Burkina Faso.
The tourists failed to return from a game drive in the Pendjari National Park on Wednesday, according to the organization that oversees the wildlife reserve in the country’s north.
Interior Minister Sacca Lafia said the body of an African man who was fatally shot was found Friday in the park.
Another government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of a lack authorization to speak to journalists, said authorities believe the victim could be the tourists’ driver.
Islamic extremists have expanded their reach in Burkina Faso, and there are fears they are infiltrating the north of Benin and neighbouring Togo.
Virgile Ahissou, The Associated Press
