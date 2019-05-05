2 charged in human trafficking investigation

Two suspects are facing charges in a human trafficking investigation in southern Ontario.

Durham police say the arrests were made Friday in Port Hope in an ongoing investigation involving a 21-year-old female victim.

Officials say a quantity of fentanyl and Canadian currency were seized in the arrests.

Radcliffe Andrews, 35, of no fixed address, is facing multiple charges including trafficking in persons, procuring and advertising sexual services. A second suspect, 34-year-old Jennifer Finlay of Port Hope, is also facing charges.

They were both held for a bail hearing.

With files from News Staff