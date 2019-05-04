Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured after two struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Last Updated May 4, 2019 at 10:17 pm EDT

File photo of an ambulance. CITYNEWS

One person has suffered serious injuries after two pedestrians were struck in Etobicoke.

Police were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Pritchard Avenue, north of St. Clair Avenue West, just before 9 p.m.

A woman in her 50s suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries while another pedestrian was taken to hospital with an ankle injury, according to Paramedics.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.