Two killed in fiery single car crash on QEW

Last Updated May 4, 2019 at 6:56 pm EDT

Emergency crews on the scene of a double fatality after a single car crashed into some construction equipment on the QEW at Ford Drive. TWITTER/OPP

Two people are dead following a fiery crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville.

Ontario Provincial Police say a single vehicle crashed into some stationary construction equipment on the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway at Ford Drive around 3 p.m.

Police say the vehicle burst into flames.

The Toronto-bound ramp from Ford Drive is closed for the investigation.

