Stretch of road in LA to be renamed Obama Boulevard
by The Associated Press
Posted May 4, 2019 2:08 pm EDT
LOS ANGELES — A stretch of road in Los Angeles will be renamed after former President Barack Obama during a festival and unveiling ceremony Saturday.
Obama Boulevard will replace Rodeo Boulevard, a 3 1/2-mile street that runs from Culver City to mid-city Los Angeles, passing the city’s historic black neighbourhood. The street honouring America’s first black president will also intersect with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
A couple who proposed the name change told the Los Angeles Times say they wanted to raise the profile of the road, attract more funding for the community and honour the 44th president.
City Council Herb Wesson says street signs bearing Obama’s name will serve as a physical reminder to young people that “no goal is out of reach and that no dream is too big.”
The Associated Press
