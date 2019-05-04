Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
SpaceX launches supplies to space station after power delays
by Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press
Posted May 4, 2019 2:50 am EDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has launched a load of supplies to the International Space Station, running at full power following repairs.
A Falcon rocket blasted off from Florida early Saturday, carrying a Dragon capsule with 5,500 pounds (2,500 kilograms) of goods. This recycled Dragon — which is making its second space trip — is due to arrive at the orbiting lab Monday.
The delivery is a few days late because of power shortages that cropped up first at the space station, then at the rocket-landing platform in the Atlantic. Both problems were quickly resolved.
SpaceX aims to land its first-stage booster on the ocean platform close to shore. The booster should have returned to Cape Canaveral, but SpaceX is still cleaning up from the April 20 accident that destroyed an empty crew Dragon capsule.
