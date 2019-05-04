Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pakistan sacks key member of economic team amid IMF talks
by Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press
Posted May 4, 2019 4:27 am EDT
ISLAMABAD — Senior Pakistani officials say the government has removed the head of the country’s central bank, a key member of a team currently in talks with the IMF over an $8 billion bailout package.
The officials said Saturday that Tariq Bajwa, governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, resigned the previous evening. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media on the record. Bajwa has confirmed his resignation to Pakistani media.
The officials also said the government plans to remove Jahanzeb Khan, chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, a tax collection body.
Both officials were major figures in the government team holding the final round of talks with the IMF in Islamabad. A deal is expected to be signed later this month.
Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press
