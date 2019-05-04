Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ohio golfer records his first 2 holes-in-one in same round
by The Associated Press
Posted May 4, 2019 11:46 am EDT
FINDLAY, Ohio — A golfer who got his first hole-in-one this week at a course in northern Ohio didn’t wait long for his second, recording an ace just six holes later.
The (Findlay) Courier reports 62-year-old Dale Cohen’s double aces came on a raw, rainy and blustery Monday morning that prompted most members of his league at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Findlay to beg off.
Cohen, a Findlay resident with a 17 handicap, used an 8-iron to ace both the 135-yard second hole and the 138-yard eighth, finishing with a round of 89.
The National Hole In One Registry says the odds of making two aces in the same round are roughly 67 million to 1.
Cohen says he’ll savour his odds-breaking feat for the rest of his life.
Information from: The Courier, http://www.thecourier.com
The Associated Press
