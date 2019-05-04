Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Longtime NYC prosecutor, former judge Richard Brown dies
by The Associated Press
Posted May 4, 2019 9:37 am EDT
NEW YORK — A longtime New York City prosecutor and judge who presided over the arraignment of the notorious “Son of Sam” killer has died.
Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown died Friday at the age of 86. His death was announced Saturday by Chief Assistant District Attorney John M. Ryan.
Brown was first appointed district attorney in 1991 by then-Gov. Mario Cuomo, a Democrat. He was re-elected to six terms in office but announced in January that he would not seek re-election this year.
Brown was a judge for 18 years before serving as a prosecutor and was still known as “Judge Brown.”
He was on the bench for the 1977 arraignment of “Son of Sam” serial killer David Berkowitz. Brown ordered Berkowitz to undergo psychiatric testing and maximum security confinement.
The Associated Press
