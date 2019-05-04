Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iran sentences president's brother to prison for corruption
by The Associated Press
Posted May 4, 2019 7:51 am EDT
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency says President Hassan Rouhani’s brother has been sentenced to an unspecified prison term for corruption.
ISNA said Saturday that Hossein Fereidoun, a close confidante of the president, will be able to appeal the verdict. The financial misconduct charges date back to 2016, and were brought by hard-liners who dominate the country’s judiciary.
Rouhani, a relative moderate within Iran’s political system, changed his surname decades ago.
Fereidoun’s trial began in February, and he’s been free on bail since spending a night in prison in 2017.
He had played a role as part of the team that negotiated Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.
Iran has in the past jailed allies of former presidents for similar charges.
