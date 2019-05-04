Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Iguana thrown at restaurant manager in protective custody
by The Associated Press
Posted May 4, 2019 1:44 pm EDT
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — An iguana injured when a man pulled the lizard from under his shirt and threw it at an Ohio restaurant manager remains in protective custody as a humane society awaits court permission to provide medical treatment.
WEWS-TV reports the Lake County Humane Society outside Cleveland says the iguana named “Copper” by police has a broken leg, metabolic bone disease and other ailments and needs surgery costing around $1,600.
Authorities say the iguana’s owner was crouched in a booth at a Perkins Restaurant in Painesville on April 16 when he threw a menu at a waitress and then tossed the lizard at the manager when he intervened. Painesville is roughly 30 miles (48 kilometres) northeast of Cleveland.
The iguana’s 49-year-old owner has been charged with cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct.
___
Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com