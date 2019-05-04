Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Europeans concern as US lets Iran oil trade wavers expire
by The Associated Press
Posted May 4, 2019 12:45 pm EDT
BERLIN — Britain, France, Germany and the European Union say they are concerned about the Trump administration’s decision not to renew exemptions allowing five Asian countries to import oil from Iran.
The expiration of the wavers Friday could further hit Iran’s already ailing economy and harden Tehran’s stance on its nuclear program.
In a joint statement Saturday, the three European countries’ foreign ministers and the EU’s top diplomat said they “take note with regret and concern of the decision by the United States not to extend waivers with regards to trade in oil with Iran.”
They also expressed concern that the U.S. renewed only five of seven sanctions waivers allowing Russia and European nations to conduct civilian nuclear co-operation with Iran. U.N. inspectors say Tehran is abiding by the 2015 nuclear accord.
The Associated Press
