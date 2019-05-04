Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Curacao officials board quarantined ship in measles case
by The Associated Press
Posted May 4, 2019 7:12 am EDT
WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao — Authorities in Curacao have boarded a ship that arrived in the Dutch Caribbean island under quarantine to start vaccinating people if needed to prevent a measles outbreak.
Health officials say anyone who already has been vaccinated or previously had measles will be free to leave the 440-foot (134-meter) ship that reportedly belongs to the Church of Scientology.
Authorities worry that some of the 300 people aboard the ship might have been exposed after a female crew member was diagnosed with measles after coming back from Europe.
The Freewinds ship was under quarantine in St. Lucia before it returned to its home port of Curacao early Saturday.
Church officials have not returned calls for comment.
The Associated Press
