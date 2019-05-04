Berkshire Hathaway investors worry about life after Buffett

OMAHA, Neb. — Thousands of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders return to Omaha every year to learn from Warren Buffett and celebrate the company he built through acquisitions and investments.

But with the 88-year-old Buffett and 95-year-old Charlie Munger leading the company it’s hard for shareholders not to wonder how much longer the revered investors will be in place. Neither has any plans to retire. The shareholder meeting is Saturday.

Shareholder Stephen Teenois made the trip to Omaha this year after owning the stock for several years because he wanted to experience the event with Buffett and Munger spending hours asking questions.

Teenois said he wants to “soak in everything I can and learn from him.”

Buffett has said that Berkshire has a succession plan in place for whenever it is needed.

Josh Funk, The Associated Press