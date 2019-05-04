Beer pong 2020: Will Gillibrand's cool campaign pay off?

NASHUA, N.H. — She’s trailed better-known rivals in the packed Democratic 2020 presidential field in poll support and fundraising, but New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is making a case for being the coolest candidate.

She went sledding in February in New Hampshire. She’s played foosball and baked cookies, arm wrestled and hung out with drag queens at an Iowa gay bar.

Humanizing moments have worked for other candidates too, but can be fraught with political peril — and don’t always pay off with long-term support.

Will Weissert, The Associated Press