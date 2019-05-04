Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Beer pong 2020: Will Gillibrand's cool campaign pay off?
by Will Weissert, The Associated Press
Posted May 4, 2019 1:36 am EDT
FILE - In this April 18, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks during a meet and greet with local residents in Indianola, Iowa. She's trailed better-known rivals in the packed Democratic 2020 presidential field in poll support and fundraising, but Gillibrand is making a case for being the coolest candidate. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
NASHUA, N.H. — She’s trailed better-known rivals in the packed Democratic 2020 presidential field in poll support and fundraising, but New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is making a case for being the coolest candidate.
She went sledding in February in New Hampshire. She’s played foosball and baked cookies, arm wrestled and hung out with drag queens at an Iowa gay bar.
Humanizing moments have worked for other candidates too, but can be fraught with political peril — and don’t always pay off with long-term support.