100-plus rally in protest of fatal Oklahoma police shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted May 4, 2019 11:57 am EDT
EDMOND, Okla. — More than 100 people marched in the rain to protest the fatal shooting of a naked, unarmed teenager by police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond.
The group marched about a half mile (0.8 kilometre) Friday from the school attended by 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis to the Edmond Police Department during a rally arranged by the Oklahoma City chapter of Black Lives Matter.
Police have said Sgt. Milo Box and officer Denton Scherman spotted Lewis running naked on Monday and followed him into a home he broke into. They say he fought with the officers and a stun gun failed to subdue him.
Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, director of Black Lives Matter OKC, said police failed to respond appropriately to a boy who was in “some type of impaired state.”
