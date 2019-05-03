Loading articles...

1 male killed in shooting at house party in York Region

Last Updated May 3, 2019 at 6:50 am EDT

One male has been killed after being shot at a house party in Whitchurch-Stoufville. CITYNEWS

A male has been killed in a shooting at a house party in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

York police were called to Bloomington Road and Highway 48 around 4 a.m.

The victim was found suffering critical injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

The home where the shooting occurred is believed to have been rented as an Airbnb.

CityNews spoke with the host who said it had been in use for a prom type of party, but was not aware anything had occurred at their house.

Alpha_Mora

Prompt parties can be lethal nowadays.. RIP.

May 03, 2019 at 6:44 am
Alpha_Mora

@Alpha_Mora: Prom… Darn auto correct.

May 03, 2019 at 6:45 am
