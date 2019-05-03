1 male killed in shooting at house party in York Region

A male has been killed in a shooting at a house party in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

York police were called to Bloomington Road and Highway 48 around 4 a.m.

The victim was found suffering critical injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Next on @BTtoronto – the latest on a fatal shooting in #Stouffville thats killed one male – reportedly at a prom after-party. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/lnsm1v6Uiu — Tammie Sutherland (@citytammie) May 3, 2019

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

The home where the shooting occurred is believed to have been rented as an Airbnb.

CityNews spoke with the host who said it had been in use for a prom type of party, but was not aware anything had occurred at their house.

More to come