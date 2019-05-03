Two men injured, one critically in Etobicoke shooting

One man is in critical condition following a shooting in Etobicoke.

Police say they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Scarlett Road just after 8:30 p.m.

Police say two men were injured when they were shot at while sitting in a vehicle. One was transported via emergency run to a trauma centre while the second man was not taken to hospital, however, the extent of his injuries is not known at this point.

No word yet on any suspects or what may have led up to the incident.