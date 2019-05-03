Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TransCanada reports $1B first-quarter profit, up from $734M a year ago
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2019 7:59 am EDT
TransCanada Corp. president and CEO Russ Girling addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 27, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
CALGARY — TransCanada Corp. topped expectations as it reported a profit of $1.00 billion in its latest quarter, up from $734 million a year ago, as its revenue edged higher.
The pipeline company says the profit amounted to $1.09 per share for the quarter ended March 31. That compared with a profit of 83 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for what was the company’s first quarter totalled $3.49 billion, compared with $3.42 billion in the first quarter of 2018.
On a comparable basis, TransCanada says it earned $987 million or $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from $864 million or 98 cents per share a year ago.
Chief executive Russ Girling says the increase was due to the strong performance of the company’s legacy assets, along with roughly $5.3 billion of growth projects that were placed into service in the quarter.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 99 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.