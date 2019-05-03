TransCanada reports $1B first-quarter profit, up from $734M a year ago

CALGARY — TransCanada Corp. topped expectations as it reported a profit of $1.00 billion in its latest quarter, up from $734 million a year ago, as its revenue edged higher.

The pipeline company says the profit amounted to $1.09 per share for the quarter ended March 31. That compared with a profit of 83 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for what was the company’s first quarter totalled $3.49 billion, compared with $3.42 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

On a comparable basis, TransCanada says it earned $987 million or $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from $864 million or 98 cents per share a year ago.

Chief executive Russ Girling says the increase was due to the strong performance of the company’s legacy assets, along with roughly $5.3 billion of growth projects that were placed into service in the quarter.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 99 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRP)

