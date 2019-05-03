Loading articles...

Deputy mayor Thompson to speak Friday on province's proposed changes to child care funding

Last Updated May 3, 2019 at 6:34 am EDT

Children at Messiah daycare on Avenue Road. GETTY IMAGES/Richard Lautens

Deputy mayor Michael Thompson will be holding a press conference on Friday, after Toronto’s city manager reportedly sent out a warning that provincial funding cuts to child care services could put thousands of day care spots at risk and cost the city millions.

In an email obtained by the Toronto Star, Chris Murray told the mayor and 25 councillors Premier Doug Ford’s cuts and changes to funding are expected to cost the city $84.8-million this year alone.

He said the cuts will jeopardize nearly 6,200 subsidized daycare spaces for low income parents.

Thompson is schedule to speak at 11 a.m. at City Hall.

Toronto city councillors as well as child care advocates will also be there to react to this latest information.

