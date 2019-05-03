The Latest: Lawyer: Family got 'transformational' settlement

MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on the city of Minneapolis paying a $20 million settlement to the family of an unarmed woman shot and killed by a police officer in 2017 (all times local):

3 p.m.

An attorney for the family of a woman shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2017 says the family agreed to settle a lawsuit against the city only because the amount was “transformational.”

Bob Bennett says the $20 million settlement the city will pay to the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond “serves as a marker for future transgressions.”

Damond was shot when she approached a police squad car just minutes after calling 911 to report a possible rape behind her home. The officer had argued he used deadly force to stop a threat after he and his partner were startled by a loud bang on the car, but he was convicted this week of murder and manslaughter.

Bennett says the officer’s conviction didn’t play a big role in the settlement coming together so soon after a verdict.

12:40 p.m.

The city of Minneapolis is paying $20 million to settle a lawsuit over a police officer’s fatal shooting of an unarmed woman who approached his squad car after calling 911 to report a possible crime.

Mayor Jacob Frey announced the settlement Friday, three days after a jury convicted Mohamed Noor of murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia had called 911 to summon officers to a possible rape in the alley behind her house.

Noor argued that he and his partner were startled by a loud bang on their squad car and that he fired to protect them from a perceived threat.

Frey called the settlement “a way for our city to move forward.”

