Sudan protesters tone down demands in standoff with military
by The Associated Press
Posted May 3, 2019 5:10 am EDT
KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudanese protesters have toned down some of their demands in an attempt to ease tensions with the ruling military council that took over the country after ousting President Omar al-Bashir last month.
The protesters, who had rallied for over four months against al-Bashir’s 30-year rule, are demanding the military hand over power to civilians.
They have been holding a sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum and have also been negotiating with the council on the makeup of a transitional sovereign council for an interim period. Both sides insist they should have the majority of seats in the transitional council.
The Forces of the Declaration for Freedom and Change, a coalition led by the Sudanese Professionals Association, released a new proposal Thursday that altogether drops the issue of seat allocations.