Spanish FM says Venezuela embassy can't be political centre
by The Associated Press
Posted May 3, 2019 7:46 am EDT
Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez smiles during a press conference at the gate of the Spanish ambassador's residence in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 2, 2019. LÃ³pez said he expects that the country's military will step up to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro despite setbacks. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
BEIRUT — Spain’s acting foreign minister says a Venezuelan anti-government activist is a guest at the Spanish Embassy in Caracas, which can’t be turned into a centre of political activities.
Josep Borrell says Leopoldo López has not asked for political asylum and he can’t because he would have to do that in Spain if he wanted to. Borrell spoke with journalists on Friday during a visit to the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
“He is a guest and was received as a guest,” Borrell says. “We can’t permit that the Spanish Embassy be the centre of political activities in Venezuela.”
López was detained in 2014 for leading protests against President Nicolás Maduro’s rule and placed under house arrest before appearing in public on Tuesday.