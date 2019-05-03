Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Salmon-eating sea lions targeted at Columbia River dam
by Keith Ridler, The Associated Press
Posted May 3, 2019 12:54 pm EDT
File - In this May 4, 2010, file photo, a sea lion tosses a partially eaten salmon in the Columbia River near Bonneville Dam, where six more sea lions were trapped earlier in the day with one to be euthanized, in North Bonneville, Wash. Federal authorities have started killing more California sea lions preying on imperiled salmon in the Columbia River below a hydroelectric project on the Oregon-Washington border. The National Marine Fisheries Service on Friday, May 3, 2019, made public reduced criteria for removing sea lions at Bonneville Dam 146 river miles from the Pacific Ocean. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
BOISE, Idaho — Authorities have started killing more California sea lions preying on imperiled salmon in the Columbia River below a hydroelectric project on the Oregon-Washington border.
The National Marine Fisheries Service on Friday made public revised criteria for removing sea lions at Bonneville Dam about 145 miles (235 kilometres) from the Pacific Ocean.
The new guidelines that went into effect April 17 allow any California sea lion seen in the area on five occasions or seen eating a fish to be put on a list for lethal removal.
Old criteria required both those marks to be met. Officials say 10 sea lions have been killed so far this year.
Billions of dollars have been spent trying to save 13 species of Columbia Basin salmon and steelhead protected under the Endangered Species Act.
Keith Ridler, The Associated Press
