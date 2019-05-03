Russia confirms Lavrov-Pompeo meeting next week

MOSCOW — A senior Russian diplomat is confirming that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meet next week in Finland at a time of simmering tensions between the two countries over the crisis in Venezuela.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying Friday by state news agency Tass that the meeting has been set up.

Reports say the pair will meet on the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial session on Monday and Tuesday in the city of Rovaniemi.

The unrest in Venezuela is likely to be a key point of discussion. The United States views President Nicolas Maduro’s re-election last year as illegitimate and has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president. Russia is backing Maduro.

The Associated Press