Rocker Jack White receives honorary doctorate in Detroit
DETROIT — Rocker Jack White is now a doctor.
The Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer received an honorary doctorate of humane letters Friday from Wayne State University, which he briefly attended. The school cited “his dedication to Detroit and significant contributions to the arts.”
White also was lauded for his local philanthropy. White says he could initially only afford a few film classes at the school, but they inspired his craft.
The 43-year-old White has earned multiple Grammy awards and nominations both as a solo artist and as a member of The White Stripes, The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather.
White founded Third Man Records in Detroit in 2001 before relocating to Nashville, Tennessee. He opened a Third Man retail store near Wayne State in 2015 and added a vinyl record pressing plant a couple years later.
The Associated Press
