Police killings in Rio de Janeiro reach record high
RIO DE JANEIRO — Police killings in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro have hit a record high.
Official data reviewed by The Associated Press on Friday show police forces in Rio killed 434 people — or about five a day — during clashes in the first three months of the year.
The number is the highest since record keeping began in 1998.
Last year, 368 people died in police operations during the same quarter.
The data was released on April 17.
The rise comes under the watch of Gov. Wilson Witzel, a former marine and political ally of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Witzel has promised a zero tolerance policy against criminals, calling drug traffickers “narco-terrorists” and vowing to ease gun possession laws.
Marcelo Silva De Sousa, The Associated Press
