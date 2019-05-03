New children's museum set to open on Buffalo waterfront

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new museum that’s expected to attract a quarter-million visitors each year will be opening soon on Buffalo’s waterfront.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined local officials Thursday to announce the completion of the $29 million Explore & Moore Children’s Museum. The Democrat calls the 43,000-square-foot building “a great tourism and development magnet for the region.”

The museum features seven educational play zones offering hands-on activities and exhibits telling the stories of Buffalo.

The four-story museum was built on the terminus of the original Erie Canal and is the latest addition to Canalside, the city’s popular waterfront destination.

The facility was built with $6 million in matching grant funds from the foundation of the late Ralph Wilson, who owned the Buffalo Bills.

The museum officially opens its doors to the public later this month.

The Associated Press